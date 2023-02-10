Workshop on 'Role of social media tools for digital marketing'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :A day-long training workshop titled the 'Role of social media tools for digital marketing' was held at the Department of library Sciences of the National Textile University Faisalabad, here on Friday.

Pakistan Scientific and Technology Information Centre (PASTIC) also collaborated for the event.

Rector NTU Prof Dr Tanveer Hussain was the chief guest at the workshop. The official trainer at the workshop was Nadeem Suhail, while Mushtaq Ahmed was the chief organiser.

Heads of different departments, PhD scholars, faculty, staff and students attended the workshop.

Later, certificates and shields were given to guests and participants.