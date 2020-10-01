Workshop on SAR&AS concludes at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences

The Pet Center of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) arranged three-days national workshop on Small Animal Radiography & Abdominal Sonography (SAR&AS) at the UVAS Veterinary Academy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ):The Pet Center of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) arranged three-days national workshop on Small Animal Radiography & Abdominal Sonography (SAR&AS) at the UVAS Veterinary Academy.

According to spokesperson, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the concluding session of the workshop on Thursday and presented shields among the resource persons, sponsors, organizers and distributed certificates among participants while Dr Shehla Gul Bukhari, Dr Zia ullah Mughal and a number of participants from different institutions from all over the country were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that such workshops were necessary for imparting practical knowledge with pet-practitioners/students to enhance their competencies in their professional work.

He stressed organizer to sought suggestion/feedback from professionals so that in future such hands on training & workshop make more productive for the capacity building of professionals.

During three day workshop experts delivered their lectures on the topic of B-modeultrasound physics, review on normal abdominal anatomy, etc.