Workshop On 'Self-Assessment Report: Addressing Write-up Challenges' Held At FJWU

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

Workshop on 'Self-Assessment Report: Addressing Write-up Challenges' held at FJWU

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Adopting a systemic Continuous Improvement paradigm, the office of Quality Enhancement Cell at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) has organized its annual Workshop on Self-Assessment Report Writing for the new Bachelor, Master, MPhil and PhD programs offered at the university and affiliated colleges.

Dr. Farrukh Idress, Director Quality Assurance, FAST-National University of Computer and Engineering Sciences Islamabad trained the departmental program team members of the university on the purposes and processes of Self-Assessment Review and on report writing skills.

Dr. Farrukh Idress emphasized on using Outcome Based Evaluation (OBE) mechanism for designing programs, developing courses, and for program and course assessment and review.

The participants were provided a hands-on training to formulate learning outcomes for students at their respective program and course levels, and to align the outcomes with the program and course objectives and the students assessment and evaluation mechanism.

Using learning outcomes serves the purpose of assessing not only the students, but also the quality of the courses, instruction, and learning offered in the program, which is crucial to ascertain and improve the quality of a program.

The one-day training also highlighted the important issues and factors that need to be focused on for implementing a continuous self-improvement mechanism within institutions of higher education. The participants opined that a systemic improvement in higher education entails that all parts of the system move in the same direction through cooperative partnerships.

Dr. Huma Ayub, Additional Director, Quality Enhancement Cell thanked the program teams on their participation and contributions in meeting the standards of higher education at the university.

