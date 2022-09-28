Workshop on Self Assessment Report (SAR) concludes at GKMC Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :A four-day workshop on Self-Assessment Report (SAR) writing was conducted on Wednesday by the Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) of Gajju Khan Medical College (GKMC) Swabi, to ensure quality education in medical institutions.

To enhance the quality of medical education in the country, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) instructed all the universities, including KMU Peshawar, to assess their respective affiliated medical institutions against a set of criteria developed by the HEC.

The workshop was attended by the teaching faculty from basic and clinical sciences. Prof Dr Ishtiaq, Head of Medical Education Department and Dr Mohammad Khalid Director, Quality Enhancement Cell were the resource persons for this workshop.

Dean/CEO MTI-GKMC/BKMC Swabi, Prof Dr Shams-Ur-Rahman, emphasized the importance of quality enhancement as one of the key factors for competing at national as well as international level. He urged the participants to strive for attaining and maintaining the criteria and standards set by the HEC.

During the training, the participants were briefed about the importance and need of quality enhancement and quality assurance in medical education, said director QEC. The director QEC explained the process of quality assurance and quality enhancement. Throughout the workshop, all the participants were actively engaged in group activities for preparing SAR, Director QEC added.

The closing session of the workshop was attended by Dr Muhammad Tufail, member BOG and Prof Dr Shams-Ur-Rahman, the Dean/CEO MTI-GKMC/BKMC Swabi. In his closing remarks, Dr Tufail appreciated the QEC for successfully conducting the workshop. He expressed that quality enhancement was a continuous process and helps in attaining and maintaining institutional ranking among medical institutions.

Dean of the college also appreciated the efforts of Director QEC Dr Khalid and Saeed Afsar, Assistant Manager Quality Assurance for organising the workshop. He also lauded the technical support provided by Prof Dr Ishtiaq Khan (Director DME) as a resource person for the workshop. He assured that all required support will be provided to the QEC for quality enhancement of medical education in the institution.

The dean congratulated the participants and urged them to advocate for development of quality enhancement in the institution. The objectives of this workshop could only be achieved through continuous practice of quality assurance by all the participants in their respective departments, he added.

At the end of workshop, Dr Muhammad Tufail and Prof Dr Shams-Ur-Rahman awarded certificates to the participants. They also awarded appreciation certificates to Prof Dr Ishtiaq Khan, Dr Mohammad Khalid, Saeed Afsar and Mudassar Azam.