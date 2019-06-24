UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Workshop On Self-assessment Report Writing Concludes At KMU

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 03:15 PM

Workshop on self-assessment report writing concludes at KMU

The five days workshop on Self-Assessment Report Writing organized by the Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) of Khyber Medical University (KMU) for QEC Directors and Coordinators of Medical and Dental Colleges affiliated with KMU concluded here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :The five days workshop on Self-Assessment Report Writing organized by the Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) of Khyber Medical University (KMU) for QEC Directors and Coordinators of Medical and Dental Colleges affiliated with KMU concluded here on Monday.

Focal persons for QEC were nominated by the Deans and Principals of the respective colleges. The workshop was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Arshad Javaid, Vice Chancellor KMU. Facilitator of the workshop was Syeda Asiyah Bukhari, Director QEC, KMU.

In closing ceremony participants of the workshop appreciated the role of Ms. Asiyah Bukhari and her skills to enable the participants for writing SAR of their programs and understanding on PMDC standards. Prof. Dr. Sabina Aziz from KGMC presented the way forward session as a take away message.

Meanwhile talking to the closing session as chief guest VC KMU Prof.

Dr. Arshad Javaid appreciated the active participation of all the affiliated medical and dental colleges in the workshop and emphasized to follow the quality criteria set by PMDC and Higher Education Commission of Pakistan for quality enhancement and standardization of medical and dental education at undergraduate level.

He elaborated that a performance evaluation is an important tool for keeping communication flowing between teams.

It also highlights any disagreements or misunderstandings between the manager and the employee. Self-assessments offer an opportunity for feedback to managers about what motivates and incentivizes an employee to do their best work, he added.

In the end certificates were awarded to participants of the workshop by VC, Pro VC and Director QEC KMU.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Saudi Arabia Riyals HEC Khyber Medical University Pakistan Medical And Dental Council All From Best Employment

Recent Stories

Bullion rates in Lahore

3 minutes ago

Number of museums to rise to 1,310 by 2023

3 minutes ago

Iran says ready to shoot down any US spy drone

3 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar advises Pakistan to play fearless cr ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Considers New Washington's Sanctions Agains ..

3 minutes ago

Over 100 Foreign Delegations Invited to Take Part ..

11 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.