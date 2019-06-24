Workshop on self-assessment report writing concludes at KMU

The five days workshop on Self-Assessment Report Writing organized by the Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) of Khyber Medical University (KMU) for QEC Directors and Coordinators of Medical and Dental Colleges affiliated with KMU concluded here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :The five days workshop on Self-Assessment Report Writing organized by the Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) of Khyber Medical University (KMU) for QEC Directors and Coordinators of Medical and Dental Colleges affiliated with KMU concluded here on Monday.

Focal persons for QEC were nominated by the Deans and Principals of the respective colleges. The workshop was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Arshad Javaid, Vice Chancellor KMU. Facilitator of the workshop was Syeda Asiyah Bukhari, Director QEC, KMU.

In closing ceremony participants of the workshop appreciated the role of Ms. Asiyah Bukhari and her skills to enable the participants for writing SAR of their programs and understanding on PMDC standards. Prof. Dr. Sabina Aziz from KGMC presented the way forward session as a take away message.

Meanwhile talking to the closing session as chief guest VC KMU Prof.

Dr. Arshad Javaid appreciated the active participation of all the affiliated medical and dental colleges in the workshop and emphasized to follow the quality criteria set by PMDC and Higher Education Commission of Pakistan for quality enhancement and standardization of medical and dental education at undergraduate level.

He elaborated that a performance evaluation is an important tool for keeping communication flowing between teams.

It also highlights any disagreements or misunderstandings between the manager and the employee. Self-assessments offer an opportunity for feedback to managers about what motivates and incentivizes an employee to do their best work, he added.

In the end certificates were awarded to participants of the workshop by VC, Pro VC and Director QEC KMU.