Workshop on Separation Techniques in Chemistry held

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Institute of Chemistry, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Thursday hosted a symposium cum workshop on separation techniques in chemistry here at the Banazir Chair.

The event was sponsored by the Sindh Higher education Commission (SHEC) under the SRSP 2021-2022 program.

Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences, Prof Mushtaq Jakhrani presided over the symposium.

The guest speakers included Prof. Dr. Saifullah Bullo from Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University Sukkur, Prof. Dr. Amber Solangi from Sindh University Jamshoro, and Prof. Dr. Javeed Ujjan from SALU.

Speaking the session vice chancellor, Prof Dr Yousif Khushuk said that time is really valuable and that you should make the maximum benefit of it.

After time has passed, you will realize how valuable it was. You are here today to learn, and tomorrow you will depart to run these institutions in our place and your future, he said and added that you will be provided with all the facilities that will make it easier for you to continue your academic activities at the university.

The symposium aimed to bring together researchers, scientists, and students to share knowledge and expertise in separation techniques, a crucial aspect of chemical analysis. The workshop provided hands-on training and exposure to modern separation methods, enhancing the participants' skills and understanding.

A large number of faculty members and students attended the symposium, making it a valuable opportunity for learning and networking.