Workshop on 'Significance of Leadership for Good Governance in Public Sector' concludes

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :The four-day workshop on 'Significance of Leadership for Good Governance in the Public Sector' organized by the Establishment Division concluded here at Pakistan Planning and Management Institute (PPMI) Complex on Thursday.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony of the workshop, Chief Guest Additional Secretary, Establishment Division, Dr. Nawaz Ahmad said he was honoured to be at the conclusion of the four-day training workshop that helped public servants enhance their skills and knowledge on leadership for good governance.

"The 'Significance of Leadership for Good Governance in the Public Sector' is an extremely important subject in the prevailing challenges being faced in our country. The improvement in service, delivery to the masses is dependent on good Governance in the public sector," he said.

He added that this was an enlightening and inspiring journey, for the participants to have the opportunity for having deep discussions, insightful presentations, and exchange of valuable knowledge.

"I am sure that you must have had the privilege of exploring the critical role that leadership plays in fostering good governance within the public sector by deliberating on the core principles of effective leadership and examining how it can drive positive change, promote transparency, and ensure accountability in government institutions. You must have dissected the challenges faced by public sector leaders and identified strategies to overcome them, ultimately paving the way for better governance," he said while addressing the participants.

Ahmad said leadership, at its core, is not about wielding power or authority but about inspiring others, empowering them, and guiding them towards a shared vision.

"In the public sector, leadership is a responsibility that carries the weight of serving the greater good, promoting transparency, accountability, and ensuring the effective delivery of services to the people we serve," he said.

"A successful leader in the public sector must possess a broad range of skills, including effective communication, strategic thinking, problem-solving, and the ability to navigate complex and dynamic environments." He was of the view that throughout the workshop, the participants had the opportunity to hear from renowned experts and seasoned practitioners, in the field of the public sector who have shared their wealth of experiences and insights.

"The information and knowledge deliberated by the experts must have not only broaden your understanding of leadership in the public sector but rather have also provided you with a roadmap for creating sustainable and impactful change within our organizations." He also extended his appreciation for Member MS Wing and to the organizing committee, whose efforts made this workshop a resounding success.

"Your commitment to delivering a high-quality program and ensuring a conducive learning environment has been exemplary. Your hard work behind the scenes has not gone unnoticed. I want to acknowledge the impact you have made on this gathering. I want to express my sincere gratitude to each participant in this workshop," he said.

The workshop was attended by Government Officers, BS 17-19 from various Ministries, Divisions, Departments and All Provinces of Pakistan.

The workshop was supervised by Muhammad Nadeem, Director General (MS Wing) and Muhammad Zubair Khan, Deputy Director (Training), Management Services Wing, Establishment Division.