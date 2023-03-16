UrduPoint.com

Workshop On Solid Waste Management, Sustainable Tourism Held

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 06:36 PM

Workshop on solid waste management, sustainable tourism held

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa department on Thursday organised one-day capacity building workshop on solid waste management and sustainable tourism under Travel Responsibly for Experiencing Ecotourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TREK) programme

The event was collaborated by World Bank and Nestle Pakistan to promote responsible tourism for a waste-free future.

The event was collaborated by World Bank and Nestle Pakistan to promote responsible tourism for a waste-free future.

The workshop was attended by owners and staff of hotels and restaurants, travel and tour operators, members from academia, students, public sector tourism managers and others.

The workshop aimed at creating awareness about solid waste management practices and recycling initiatives undertaken by TREK.

The workshop vowed to adopt actions to reduce plastic and other waste and shift to recycling processes.

Project Director KP Tourism department, representatives of WorldBank, Nestle and officials of KP Tourism and KITE Project addressed the participants.

Addressing the participants of Workshop, Touseef Khalid Project Director KITE Project said, "TREK is an initiative under the KITE ProjectDoT being implemented in partnership with the WorldBank Group and Nestle Pakistan since 2020.

Under TREK local area development authorities of Galiyat, Kaghan, Upper Swat, Kumrat and Kalash have been provided with solid waste management equipment and awareness campaigns for tourists and training of local communities on waste management are also conducted.

