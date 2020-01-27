Workshop on sustainable urbanization from Jan 28

COMSTECH will organize a two-day workshop on sustainable urbanization from January 28-29 with experts from Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states to deliberate upon the challenges due to increasing urban population and the best practices of transforming toward smarter cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ):COMSTECH will organize a two-day workshop on sustainable urbanization from January 28-29 with experts from Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states to deliberate upon the challenges due to increasing urban population and the best practices of transforming toward smarter cities.

The main objective of the workshop is to bring together academic and industry experts, company executives and developers from OIC member countries to discuss how policies, technology and best practices can trigger transformations towards smarter cities, an official of COMSTECH told APP.

This will help improve the well-being of citizens and ultimately contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Resource persons for the workshop would be experts in various areas of Urban and Regional Planning, Infrastructure Management, Sustainable Transport and Environmental Management.

The major workshop themes will be Affordable and Sustainable Transport, Urban Infrastructure Management, Affordable Housing/Green Buildings, Supply of Potable Water, Waste Management, Challenges and Emerging Opportunities, Role of Local Governments and Environmental Impacts/ Air Quality.

The audience will include scientists, engineers, environmentalists and technology developers, policymakers, experts from municipal corporations, academia and industry, financial institutions etc, the official said.

Currently half of the world's population is living in cities and urban areas and the number is projected to increase to seventy percent by the middle of the 21st century.

With the climate change and natural disasters posing new challenges, there is a growing market for smart, sustainable and resilient urban infrastructure planning and development.

Information and communication technology companies are cooperating with city administrations for improvements in such areas as transportation, clean drinking water, water use, safe cities, location of social services, energy efficiency, green buildings and waste management.

Leading national and international experts from World Green Building Council, Qatar Green Building Council, Masdar Institute, UAE, Regional Center for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (RCREE), Egypt, IRENA International Renewable Energy Agency, UAE, Regional Environment Center for Central Asia (CARECECO), Kazakhstan, Housing and Building National Research Center, Egypt will be part of the workshop, the official said.