Workshop on training of teachers from merged areas held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) A two days’ workshop conducted under the Special Emphasis Programmes (SEPs) of the Accelerated Implementation Plan II (AIP II) of KP government for the Merged Areas (MAs), was held at Abbottabad.

Masood Ahmed, Secretary E&SED, Faiz Alam, Additional Secretary (R&I), Ms Samina Altaf, Director education, Mutahir Director DPD, Dr Safia Noor, Addl Dir DPD, Ms Nahid Anjum, Addl Dir DoESED participated in the event along with senior officials of the department. Munir Ali Shah, Senior Instructor DPD was the Master Trainer of the workshop while UNDP-MAGP team included Mr. Bilal Ahmad Sector Expert and Mr. Imran Malik Implementation Specialist.

Secretary E&SED emphasized that teachers should focus on morality and character building of students. It is indeed our national obligation and duty to produce a generation which should believe in hard work and speak the truth to themselves. We wish that the student who is entering our system today at the age of 5 should become a role model & honest person at the age of 21 in 2040.

He also appreciated the role of Master trainers of the program for conducting the program efficiently.

This SEP is focused on Transforming Teachers training system. It targets 135 randomly selected Primary schools in district Khyber, Mohmand and North Waziristan.

The objective of the SEP is to enhance the students learning levels and teaching skills of the teachers of Grade 1-5 in English, Maths and Science. Under this SEP a Tele Learning Ecosystem for the coaching and mentoring of teachers was developed to provide them with pedagogical training via a telephonic hot-line platform. Throughout the implementation period, teachers will continue to receive the telephonic coaching and mentorship on a regular basis from experienced trainers known as Ustaad Mashars and Mashras.

The Ustaad Mashars and Mashras were selected through a rigorous three staged process by the Directorate of Professional Development (DPD). The Ustaad Mashars and Mashras provides subject specific one to one coaching to the trainee teachers of the Merged Areas, which is anchored in classroom teaching using academic calendars and scripted lesson plans provided to each teacher for core subjects.