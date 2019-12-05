Workshop on Truck Art of Pakistan in Paris thrilled participants

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan's Truck Art, famous for its hand-painted intricate patterns and designs, was introduced in France in a special workshop held at the Pakistan House in Paris , a statement received here Thursday said.

The workshop was hosted by Mrs. Farrah Moin, the wife of the Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque. The guests which included French officials, members of association 'Bienvenue France' and ladies of the diplomatic corps were given a detailed presentation about the background and evolution of Truck Art in Pakistan.

The participants were told that the Truck Art was not simply confined to decorate vehicles, but it was now being applied on variety of products such as handbags, shoes, clothes, decoration pieces and furniture.

The participants took great interest in the workshop and different articles, including a car decorated with Truck Art, which were also displayed on the sideline of the workshop. They also enjoyed doing the Truck Art by themselves.

Later, the guests were served with traditional Pakistani food.