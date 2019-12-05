UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Workshop On Truck Art Of Pakistan In Paris Thrilled Participants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 08:10 PM

Workshop on Truck Art of Pakistan in Paris thrilled participants

Pakistan's Truck Art, famous for its hand-painted intricate patterns and designs, was introduced in France in a special workshop held at the Pakistan House in Paris, a statement received here Thursday said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan's Truck Art, famous for its hand-painted intricate patterns and designs, was introduced in France in a special workshop held at the Pakistan House in Paris, a statement received here Thursday said.

The workshop was hosted by Mrs. Farrah Moin, the wife of the Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque. The guests which included French officials, members of association 'Bienvenue France' and ladies of the diplomatic corps were given a detailed presentation about the background and evolution of Truck Art in Pakistan.

The participants were told that the Truck Art was not simply confined to decorate vehicles, but it was now being applied on variety of products such as handbags, shoes, clothes, decoration pieces and furniture.

The participants took great interest in the workshop and different articles, including a car decorated with Truck Art, which were also displayed on the sideline of the workshop. They also enjoyed doing the Truck Art by themselves.

Later, the guests were served with traditional Pakistani food.

Related Topics

Pakistan France Vehicles Car Wife Paris

Recent Stories

Provide children justice to make them responsible ..

59 seconds ago

US House Speaker Pelosi Orders Draft of Articles o ..

1 minute ago

In-house change-seekers must learn a lesson from S ..

1 minute ago

Internet availability to be ensured across the cou ..

6 minutes ago

Asif Mehmood visits Baradari of Kamran Mirza

6 minutes ago

Minister Excise Taxation for promoting tax culture ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.