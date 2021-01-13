Workshop On "Typhoid Vaccination" Held

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :A two -week long typhoid vaccination campaign would be launched in urban areas of district from February 1 to 15 due to number of increasing cases in the district.

Addressing a training session of private general practitioners here at District Headquarter Hospital(DHQ),Dr Ibrar ul Haq said that a vigorous campaign would be launched via electronic media to create awareness among the people about the disease.

He said nothing is more precious than human life, and zero tolerance would be shown during the drive.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Salma said that as the provincial government is fully active and closely watching the performance of all stakeholders,there is need to make necessary arrangements to save the lives of thousands of children.

"Over 18,76,539 children from nine months to 15 years of age would be vaccinated under the Typhoid Prevention Campaign in the cantonment areas of Rawalpindi, Rawal Town, Pothohar Town, Gujar Khan, KotliSatyan, Kahuta and Murree urban areas",she added.