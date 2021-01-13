UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Workshop On "Typhoid Vaccination" Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Workshop on

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :A two -week long typhoid vaccination campaign would be launched in urban areas of district from February 1 to 15 due to number of increasing cases in the district.

Addressing a training session of private general practitioners here at District Headquarter Hospital(DHQ),Dr Ibrar ul Haq said that a vigorous campaign would be launched via electronic media to create awareness among the people about the disease.

He said nothing is more precious than human life, and zero tolerance would be shown during the drive.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Salma said that as the provincial government is fully active and closely watching the performance of all stakeholders,there is need to make necessary arrangements to save the lives of thousands of children.

"Over 18,76,539 children from nine months to 15 years of age would be vaccinated under the Typhoid Prevention Campaign in the cantonment areas of Rawalpindi, Rawal Town, Pothohar Town, Gujar Khan, KotliSatyan, Kahuta and Murree urban areas",she added.

Related Topics

Murree Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Kahuta February Media All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Football Association signs agreement with Latv ..

28 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports accelerates Transportr’s inland ..

28 minutes ago

Final preparations completed for 15th UAE Warriors ..

43 minutes ago

UAE continuing to achieve sustainable development: ..

58 minutes ago

Al Bayt Mitwahid Association, Sandooq Al Watan lau ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Astronomical Observatory records new globa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.