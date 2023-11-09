Open Menu

Workshop On “Understanding Research Philosophy & Methodology” Held At UoT

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2023 | 11:12 PM

Workshop on “Understanding Research Philosophy & Methodology” held at UoT

The Directorate of Academics organized a workshop on “Understanding the Research Philosophy and Methodology” at the Video Conference Hall of the University of Turbat (UoT)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) The Directorate of Academics organized a workshop on “Understanding the Research Philosophy and Methodology” at the Video Conference Hall of the University of Turbat (UoT).

The resource person for the workshop was Dr.

Abdul Majid Nasir Assistant Professor Department of Commerce/Controller of Examinations of UoT. He discussed various research philosophies and methodologies for conducting research.

The workshop was attended by students and faculty members of the University of Turbat.

