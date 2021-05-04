Workshop on Urdu orthography to be held tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

One- day workshop in connection with introducing single curriculum across the country will be organized by the National Language Promotion Department and National Curriculum Council and Ministry of Education on May 5(Wednesday) at National Language Promotion Department

According to details, in the workshop, experts will give their opinion with reference to urdu orthography and curriculum for class VI to VIII.

Joint Educational Adviser, National Curriculum Council, Muhammad Rafique Tahir will preside the event.

Dr. Yousaf Khushk, Chairman Pakistan academy of Letters will be the Chief ?guest, whereas Dr. Rauf Parekh, Director General, National Language Promotion Department, Dr. Arshad Mehmood Nashad from Urdu Department of Allama Iqbal Open University, Dr. Abid Sial from Urdu Department of NUML University, Dr. Sofia ?Khushk from Urdu Department of NUML University and Dr. Bibi Ameena from Urdu Department of Islamic International University will be among the experts.