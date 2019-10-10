Workshop on 'Vascular Emergencies' on Oct.12

Peshawar Medical College (PMC) Department of Cardiovascular Surgery has arranged a "Workshop on Vascular Emergencies" October 12 at Prime Teaching Hospital here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Peshawar Medical College (PMC) Department of Cardiovascular Surgery has arranged a "Workshop on Vascular Emergencies" October 12 at Prime Teaching Hospital here. Dr. Nauman Imtiaz head department of vascular surgery CMH, Peshawar, Dr. Javed Nawab head department of vascular surgery LRH, Peshawar, Dr. Azam Jan head department of cardiovascular surgery RMI, Peshawar, Dr. Jamal Rabbi Kulsum International Hospital Islamabad, Dr. Abdul Malik head department of cardiovascular surgery PMC Peshawar, Dr. Muhammad Gibran Khan AP department of cardiovascular surgery PMC, Peshawar and Dr.

Nasir islam SR department of cardiovascular surgery PMC, Peshawar�will be the speakers.

According to the organizers of the workshop Districts Orthopedic Surgeons, General Surgeons, Obs & Gynecologists, Post Graduate Trainees in Surgery and Allied Specialties will attend this workshop.�The objective of the workshop is to provide a broad platform to specialists as well as trainee doctors of relevant specialties to enhance their competence and technical skills in line with the international guidelines. Clinicians and researchers of different level are encouraged to participate in the said workshop.