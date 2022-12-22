UrduPoint.com

Workshop On Vitamin A Supplementation For District Focal Persons Held

Published December 22, 2022

Workshop on Vitamin A supplementation for District Focal Persons held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :A workshop on Vitamin A supplementation (VAS) for District Focal Persons (DFPs) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was conducted by Nutrition International in collaboration with the Provincial Health Department KP, National and Provincial Emergency Operation Cell & Expanded Program for Immunization (EPI) KP.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, the objective of the training was to sensitize district focal persons on the importance of vitamin A in human life; the role of DFPs in the VAS campaign, proper documentation of Vitamin A; and how to improve vitamin A coverage in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the upcoming NIDs.

Addressing the participants in opening remarks, Dr Faward Ali, Health officer, PEOC talked about the importance of Vitamin A and its role related to diseases like diarrhea, pneumonia and measles.

He appreciated the role of Nutrition International (NI) in organizing DFPs orientation workshop. Dr Fawad assured that the Government of KP was committed to improving Vitamin A supplementation situation through the upcoming January NIDs campaign and emphasized on the role of all stakeholders.

Shehzad Afzal, National Program Manager, Nutrition International referred to the statistics of NNS 2018 which indicates 54.9 % of children under 5 in KP are vitamin A deficient, whereas 51.5% children under the age of 5 at the national level are vitamin A deficient which is an alarming situation and needs serious attention.

DFPS are the backbone of the VAS program in KP and can play an effective role in improving the situation that would contribute to reducing morbidity and motility among children under 5, he stressed.

Yasin, Program Coordinator, Nutrition International gave presentations on the importance of Vitamin A and effects of its deficiency on the human body.

Role of enhancing immunity through Vitamin A in the measles outbreak also came under discussion. Trainers stated that antioxidants like Vitamin A were also responsible for regulating gene regulation, maintaining healthy clear skin, facilitating cell differentiation, and supporting immune function.

Some of the best sources of Vitamin A include eggs, milk, liver, carrots, and yellow or orange vegetables such as squash, spinach and other leafy green vegetables.

Mortality among children 6-59 months is reduced by 23% through VAS supplementation, Yasin stated. Vitamin A deficiency results in night blindness. There is a well-established scientific basis for the treatment of measles with vitamin A, she added.

Zeeshan Amin Deputy Coordinator of PEOC concluded the session and highlighted the role of DFPs for Vitamin A Supplementation in Pakistan.

He said Vitamin A was essential for the proper functioning of the immune system and protects the body against diseases. He stressed that VAS coverage in all districts should be more than 95%.

