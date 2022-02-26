Workshop on Women held at the Hasina Moin hall of the Arts Council of Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :A workshop on Women was held here at the Hasina Moin hall of the Arts Council of Pakistan -Karachi on Saturday.

Addressing the participating female teachers and students of the workshop, Renowned urdu Pedagogy Trainer Romeena Kureishy said the woman have an important place in society, they have to guide the people around them in their daily lives so that a healthy society could be formed, according to a communique here on Saturday.

She said the woman should teach etiquettes to their children.

On the occasion, a session of questions and answers also held.