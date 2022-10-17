Workshop on World Breast Cancer Day held at Liaquat University Hospital

A workshop was organized on the occasion of "World Breast Cancer Day" by the Department of Diagnostic Radiology at Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad with the aim of creating awareness among the public

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :A workshop was organized on the occasion of "World Breast Cancer Day" by the Department of Diagnostic Radiology at Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad with the aim of creating awareness among the public.

Medical Superintendent of Liaquat University Hospital, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Abro, Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi and Chairman and Head of Department of Diagnostic Radiology Professor Dr. Anila Sheba addressed the workshop.

Dr. Abdul Hafeez Abro said that the administration and staff of Civil Hospital are performing their services efficiently despite the severe pressure of patients.

Dr. Abro said that the hospital was also playing its role in the treatment of flood victims.

Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi said that the facilities provided to the patients in Civil Hospital Hyderabad and Jamshoro are at par with high quality private hospitals.

He said that apart from modern equipment and machinery, other technical facilities are also being provided to the civil hospital.

Prof. Dr. Anila Sahiba while addressing informed about the detection and treatment of breast cancer.

We should not only be self-aware but also spread awareness among our friends and family about breast cancer so that this disease can be eradicated from Pakistan as soon as possible, said Dr. Anila.

She said that breast cancer tests are done with modern color Doppler ultrasound, MRI, CT scan, mammography machines in Civil Hospital Hyderabad.