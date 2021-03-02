Workshop on 'Youth for Interfaith Harmony' begins at UoS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :A two-day national workshop on the "Youth for Interfaith Harmony" started at the Sargodha University, on Tuesday.

The event, being organised jointly by the University of Sargodha (UoS) and the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS) Islamabad, is aimed at promoting tolerance, peace and harmony among the youth belonging to different faiths in the country.

Speakers at the workshop said people and different sections of society could be brought closer by not interfering or criticising others' religion. Creating and promoting fraternity and harmony among various communities could help ensure peace and prosperity in society, they added.

A large number of students attended the workshop. The first day of the workshop was divided into three sessions, other than the inaugural session under various themes including "Why this workshop, A Good Citizen is the Best Pakistani, Courage Leads to Success, and Be alert on Social Media".

The sessions were moderated by Ahmad Ali, Project Manager PIPS, Muhammad Aamir Rana, Director PIPS, Anum Fatima, Research Associate PIPS and senior journalist Sabookh Syed.

The resource person, Aamir Rana, urged youth to adopt critical thinking to understand the vitality of social and cultural diversity to establish their Primary identities on their religious and sectarian terms. Unless acceptance and tolerance is not inculcated in the minds of individuals, sustainable peace will be a difficult goal to achieve, he added.

Ms Anum said: "There are over 100 million women in Pakistan, but their contribution towards the public life is minimal. Women need to take charge of their destiny by overcoming social barriers that impede their progress."Sabookh said, "Interfaith harmony is all about the notion of 'Live and let live' and that is the need of time."A documentary was also played, showing the recent mob attack on a Hindu shrine in Karak.