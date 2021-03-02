UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Workshop On 'Youth For Interfaith Harmony' Begins At UoS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Workshop on 'Youth for Interfaith Harmony' begins at UoS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :A two-day national workshop on the "Youth for Interfaith Harmony" started at the Sargodha University, on Tuesday.

The event, being organised jointly by the University of Sargodha (UoS) and the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS) Islamabad, is aimed at promoting tolerance, peace and harmony among the youth belonging to different faiths in the country.

Speakers at the workshop said people and different sections of society could be brought closer by not interfering or criticising others' religion. Creating and promoting fraternity and harmony among various communities could help ensure peace and prosperity in society, they added.

A large number of students attended the workshop. The first day of the workshop was divided into three sessions, other than the inaugural session under various themes including "Why this workshop, A Good Citizen is the Best Pakistani, Courage Leads to Success, and Be alert on Social Media".

The sessions were moderated by Ahmad Ali, Project Manager PIPS, Muhammad Aamir Rana, Director PIPS, Anum Fatima, Research Associate PIPS and senior journalist Sabookh Syed.

The resource person, Aamir Rana, urged youth to adopt critical thinking to understand the vitality of social and cultural diversity to establish their Primary identities on their religious and sectarian terms. Unless acceptance and tolerance is not inculcated in the minds of individuals, sustainable peace will be a difficult goal to achieve, he added.

Ms Anum said: "There are over 100 million women in Pakistan, but their contribution towards the public life is minimal. Women need to take charge of their destiny by overcoming social barriers that impede their progress."Sabookh said, "Interfaith harmony is all about the notion of 'Live and let live' and that is the need of time."A documentary was also played, showing the recent mob attack on a Hindu shrine in Karak.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Islamabad Social Media Alert Sargodha Progress Karak Women University Of Sargodha Event All Best Million

Recent Stories

PTCL introduces Balochi Language on its Automated ..

10 minutes ago

66,539 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality confiscates huge quantities of ..

11 minutes ago

11 minutes ago

Twitter fans love the beats of Islamabad United’ ..

16 minutes ago

Boy ends up life after shooting a girl injured in ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.