Workshop organized at Fatima Jinnah Women University

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC), Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) has organized a one day workshop on "Avoiding Plagiarism in Academic Writing" for Research Scholars.

Convener of the training workshop was Dr. Zainb Jehan, Additional Director, QEC while Assistant Director, QEC Ms. Nosheen Naz discussed the importance of the workshop with Research Scholars.

The workshop comprises of two sessions. In first session Dr. Zainab Jehan discussed various methods of academic writing.

While sharing styles of writing, she guided the Research Scholars about the possible formats of papers written for conferences and Journals and how to engage the reader through writing skills. Characteristics of academic writing were also discussed.

She trained the scholars about thesis writing skills. The good writing must ensure one main idea per sentence, she added.

Moreover, Dr. Jehan throw light on various types of plagiarism and how much important to avoid plagiarism in academic writing.

She further elaborated penalties beard by the writer if he/she commit plagiarism.

In the second session, Ms. Nosheen Naz briefed the Research Scholars about thesis submission procedure. While emphasizing the importance of plagiarism free writing, she also discussed Turnitin Proforma which is supposed to be submitted by the students at the time of thesis submission. The workshop highlighted the importance of quality research at FJWU.