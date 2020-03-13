UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Workshop Organized At Fatima Jinnah Women University

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 07:57 PM

Workshop organized at Fatima Jinnah Women University

Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC), Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) has organized a one day workshop on "Avoiding Plagiarism in Academic Writing" for Research Scholars

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC), Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) has organized a one day workshop on "Avoiding Plagiarism in Academic Writing" for Research Scholars.

Convener of the training workshop was Dr. Zainb Jehan, Additional Director, QEC while Assistant Director, QEC Ms. Nosheen Naz discussed the importance of the workshop with Research Scholars.

The workshop comprises of two sessions. In first session Dr. Zainab Jehan discussed various methods of academic writing.

While sharing styles of writing, she guided the Research Scholars about the possible formats of papers written for conferences and Journals and how to engage the reader through writing skills. Characteristics of academic writing were also discussed.

She trained the scholars about thesis writing skills. The good writing must ensure one main idea per sentence, she added.

Moreover, Dr. Jehan throw light on various types of plagiarism and how much important to avoid plagiarism in academic writing.

She further elaborated penalties beard by the writer if he/she commit plagiarism.

In the second session, Ms. Nosheen Naz briefed the Research Scholars about thesis submission procedure. While emphasizing the importance of plagiarism free writing, she also discussed Turnitin Proforma which is supposed to be submitted by the students at the time of thesis submission. The workshop highlighted the importance of quality research at FJWU.

Related Topics

Fatima Jinnah Women University

Recent Stories

Hammad Azam joins Peshawar Zalmi squad

10 minutes ago

PITB-SadaPay Ink MoU to facilitate eRozgaar Freela ..

10 minutes ago

NED varsity announces to hold online classes for u ..

8 seconds ago

Bahrain Grand Prix third race to be scrapped over ..

10 seconds ago

117 power pilferers caught in a day in South Punja ..

11 seconds ago

Prince Charles cancels trip to Bosnia, Cyprus, Jor ..

12 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.