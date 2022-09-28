UrduPoint.com

Workshop Organized At School To Educate Students About Traffic Rules

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2022 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) held a day-long workshop to educate especially students about traffic rules and road-safety measures here on Wednesday.

According to CTP spokesman, the workshop was organized here on special directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad.

CTP aimed at creating awareness among younger generation about traffic rules and safety measures required to prevent increasing number of road accidents.

CTP's education Wing Incharge Tahira Kanwal delivered a lecture on traffic rules and stressed upon the participants to follow best practices to bring down the accidents ratio. She urged the students to use overhead bridges while crossing road and if there is no bridge they should cross the road carefully.

She said"It is collective responsibility of the society to follow the traffic laws as the civilized nations do not breach the prescribed rules and regulations."

