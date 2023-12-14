Open Menu

Workshop Organized By USKT

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Workshop organized by USKT

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) A workshop and awareness walk was organized by Science Club, the University

of Sialkot (USKT), regarding the World Fisheries Day on Thursday.

Director Fisheries Department Punjab Dr Zahid Sharif and Azeem Begum attended

as special guests.

Addressing on the occasion, the chief guests informed about threats facing the fisheries sector

and discussed recent trends in research activities.

At the end, the students presented their models for raising fish culture.

