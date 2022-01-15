UrduPoint.com

Workshop Organized To Highlight Children's Rights, Protection Gender-based Violence

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2022 | 01:14 PM

A two days capacity building workshop Saturday organized for Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Model Institute for State Children 'Zamong Kor' staff in order to sensitise the staff on thematic area of 'Child Rights and Child Protection (GBV)

The training workshop was organized in collaboration with Group Development Pakistan (GDP) organization.

The training workshop provided information to the participants on various aspects of children's rights, protection and gender-based violence.

Imran Takkar, Provincial Coordinator, Group Development Pakistan, said that as Pakistan is the signatory of the United Nation Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), therefore it is the responsibility of all the relevant stakeholders to ensure the protection of children's rights across the country.

In this connection there is a need to conduct such capacity building workshops and awareness programs at the grassroots level keeping in view to protect children from all forms of abuse.

He further said that capacity building on gender based violence (GBV) is also a need of the hour as it is one of the major reasons for gender based violence linked with our social attitudes. For this, it is pertinent to conduct such training workshops but also at the same time we need to create awareness at the public level as well so that our children and women are safe.

At the end of the training workshop, the Director of 'Zumong Kor' Mazhar Ali Shah said in his concluding remarks that children are more vulnerable to abuse because they are mentally and physically weak and easy to access that is why they face too much protection risk.

Zamun Kor institution is providing the facilities of recreation, education and psychosocial support to the most vulnerable street children with the purpose of rehabilitation and welfare.

He further added that the protection of children in any institution can only be possible if the staff working in the institutions are aware of the rights and protection of children.

