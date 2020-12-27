Workshop owner arrested for violating child labour law

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :An owner of a workshop was arrested for violating the child labour law in Factory Area police limits on Sunday.

A police spokesman said the labour department checked various workshops and found child labourin the workshop of Sadam Hussain near Model Bazaar, Jhang Road.

To which, the owner was arrested and a case was also registered against him.