Workshop owner booked over presence of dengue larvae

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :A tyre workshop owner was booked here on Saturday after dengue larvae found in his workshop.

According to health department officials, an anti-dengue team inspected various places in the city and found dengue larvae from a tire workshop located on Khushab Road.

The health department team got registered a case against the owner Mumtaz in the police stationconcerned.