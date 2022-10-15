Workshop Owner Booked Over Presence Of Dengue Larvae
Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2022 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :A tyre workshop owner was booked here on Saturday after dengue larvae found in his workshop.
According to health department officials, an anti-dengue team inspected various places in the city and found dengue larvae from a tire workshop located on Khushab Road.
The health department team got registered a case against the owner Mumtaz in the police stationconcerned.