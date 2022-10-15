UrduPoint.com

Workshop Owner Booked Over Presence Of Dengue Larvae

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Workshop owner booked over presence of dengue larvae

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :A tyre workshop owner was booked here on Saturday after dengue larvae found in his workshop.

According to health department officials, an anti-dengue team inspected various places in the city and found dengue larvae from a tire workshop located on Khushab Road.

The health department team got registered a case against the owner Mumtaz in the police stationconcerned.

Related Topics

Police Dengue Road Khushab From

Recent Stories

Talks with outlawed TTP have borne no concrete out ..

Talks with outlawed TTP have borne no concrete outcomes: Asif

51 minutes ago
 "One of the most dangerous nations," Biden alleges ..

"One of the most dangerous nations," Biden alleges Pakistan's nukes lack cohesio ..

57 minutes ago
 Pakistan' s major bilateral, multilateral developm ..

Pakistan' s major bilateral, multilateral development partners discuss floods is ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th October 2022

4 hours ago
 OPEC+ Nations Privately Told US They Disagreed Wit ..

OPEC+ Nations Privately Told US They Disagreed With Production Cut Decision - St ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.