Workshop Regarding Road Safety Held, Licences Distributed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 04:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) In line with special directives of SP Patrolling Punjab Highways Sargodha Region Mudassir Iqbal Gujjar, the PHP Licensing Branch Sargodha conducted a road safety workshop at Ambala Collage Sargodha where sub-inspector from Mumamad Imran, in-charge Licensing Branch, delivered a special lecture regarding road safety measures among students.

He stressed the importance of licence. Later, the department distributed licences among the students.

