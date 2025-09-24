Workshop regarding road safety held, licences distributed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) In line with special directives of SP Patrolling Punjab Highways Sargodha Region Mudassir Iqbal Gujjar, the PHP Licensing Branch Sargodha conducted a road safety workshop at Ambala Collage Sargodha where sub-inspector from Mumamad Imran, in-charge Licensing Branch, delivered a special lecture regarding road safety measures among students.

He stressed the importance of licence. Later, the department distributed licences among the students.