Workshop Regarding Road Safety Held, Licences Distributed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) In line with special directives of SP Patrolling Punjab Highways Sargodha Region Mudassir Iqbal Gujjar, the PHP Licensing Branch Sargodha conducted a road safety workshop at Ambala Collage Sargodha where sub-inspector from Mumamad Imran, in-charge Licensing Branch, delivered a special lecture regarding road safety measures among students.
He stressed the importance of licence. Later, the department distributed licences among the students.
Recent Stories
UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programmes
Dubai Chambers explores boosting economic cooperation with Australia
Arabian Travel Market to launch dedicated Travel Tech show at 2026 edition
G7 Foreign Ministers discuss global security, pressing international issues
TRENDS takes part in UAE-China 2nd Think Tank Forum
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews goals to reduce carbon emissions
World’s largest and greenest vehicle carrier makes first call at Jebel Ali
DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways become Main Partners of Euroleague Basketball
Fujairah CP appoints Acting Director of Fujairah Foundation for Regions Developm ..
AI suspected in cyberattack on European airports, say experts
New report highlights UAE’s roadmap to advance Alzheimer’s disease care
Drone attack targeting Global Samoud Flotilla heading to Gaza goes viral
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Notorious criminal held after encounter with police2 minutes ago
-
Workshop regarding road safety held, licences distributed2 minutes ago
-
Regenerative agriculture only way to protect biodiversity, save Sindh’s soil: Agri experts2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner vows transparent, speedy flood rehabilitation2 minutes ago
-
DG PHA inspects development work at city parks2 minutes ago
-
Violence prevention law enforced in KP hospitals2 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt approves scheme to preserve Bhera's historical heritage2 minutes ago
-
Four killed, five injured in Indus Highway crash2 minutes ago
-
Peace requires public trust, collective strategy: Governor Kundi2 minutes ago
-
Operation against illegal constructions, KDA seals 10 buildings2 minutes ago
-
8.15 mln tonnes waste disposed of under Suthra Punjab Program2 hours ago
-
Restoration of sump wells bring relief to Pahapur’s residents2 hours ago