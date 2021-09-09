Workshop stresses cordial working relationship between employees & employers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Speakers at a workshop stressed cordial working relationship between employees and the employers for speedy growth of the country.

The workshop on 'Fundamental principles and rights at workplace in the ginning and spinning sector of Pakistan' was organised jointly by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP) here on Thursday. The event was co-funded by the development cooperation instrument of the EU. Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Senior Vice President (SVP) Chaudhry Talat Mahmood said that balance between rights and duties was imperative for sustained economic development. He lamented that some time a few elements exploit the issue of forced and child labour, which not only retard our overall production but also bring bad name to the country.

He said the corporate sector was fully aware of its Social Corporate Responsibility (CSR) and was providing the best possible facilities to their workers.

Resource person Prof Nadeem Sohail gave a presentation on child and forced labor, discrimination and right to form the workers unions. He said Pakistan had a record cotton yield of 14 million bales in the past, but it had now reduced to 5.6 million bales. He said that now Pakistan had to import cotton to meet its domestic needs.

He said the industrial sector was imperative to resolve the chronic issue of unemployment in addition to enhancing national exports. He cited the example of a textile mill in Burewala, which was closed down due to negative activities of the labor union, rendering thousands of workers jobless.