Workshop Titled "Operational Guidelines And IT Initiative" Held

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 03:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :On the orders of Inspector General of Police Punjab, a training workshop on Operational Guidelines and IT Initiatives was held at Police Lines Headquarters under the chair of CPO Rawalpindi.

In order to improve policing, City Police Officer CPO Rawalpindi Athar Ismail said that in line with the vision of IG Punjab, operational guidelines and IT initiatives have been launched to modernize the police system. Following which public service delivery and policing will be made more efficient.

SSP Operations Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SP Head Quarters, other senior police officers including Zaneera Azfar, Divisional SPs, SPCIA, SDPOs, SHOs, Chowki in-charges participated.

SSP Operations said that implementation of operational guidelines and IT initiatives could bring more transparency in the check and balance system.

