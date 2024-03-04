Workshop To Determine NAP For Health Protection 2024-28 Starts
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2024 | 10:58 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) A three-day consultative workshop started on Monday to determine the National Action Plan (NAP) for Health Protection 2024-2028 in Balochistan.
Addressing the participants of the workshop, Additional Director Health Dr. Faheem Khan said that the workshop appreciated the collaborative efforts to tackle the challenges of health protection in the area.
In the consultation workshop, he said the determination of the action plan of the Balochistan Health Department under the National Action Plan for Health Security will also be observed.
He said that implementation of international health regulations would be required capacity building in 19 different sectors including biological hazards, biochemical events, natural disasters, disease control such as border management and air pollution.
Health Specialist UNICEF Dr. Amir Akram said that the project would be developed under a health agenda and an all-hazards approach, this includes elements of veterinary, climate change, health and food safety.
While an all-hazards approach includes health, chemical, radiological, environmental, natural or human-induced hazards, and climate change, he added.
Chief Center for Disease Control Pakistan Dr. Mumtaz said in his address that a national action plan has been established for health security at the national level saying that Balochistan Health Department has to play its role to implement it, collective efforts at the provincial level were aimed at developing action plans aligned with the National Action Plan for Health Security.
He said that Balochistan province was currently developing an action plan in compliance with the International Health Regulations (IHR) 2005 for the diagnosis, prevention and control of diseases.
Under the leadership of Additional Director Health Dr. Faheem Khan, Balochistan Health Department is expected to play an important role in the formulation of the National Action Plan for Health Protection 2024-2028, he said.
Chief Executive National Institute of Health Dr Sulaiman said that this workshop would facilitate the development of the Provincial Action Plan for Health Security 2024-2028.
He emphasized that the Department of Health was committed to enhance its future strategy in the light of the outcome of this workshop.
The workshop was attended by Chief Executive National Institute of Health Dr. Sulaiman, Chief Center for Disease Control
Pakistan Dr. Mumtaz, Technical Advisor Ministry of Health Dr. Safiullah along with National Ministry of Health, National Institute of Health, all directors and project directors of the Department of Health, Livestock, representatives from the National Institutes of Health and technical teams from the World Health Organization, UNICEF, UNOCHA and UNFPA.
