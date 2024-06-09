Open Menu

Workshop To Promote Network Of Family Planning Held

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2024 | 10:30 PM

Workshop to promote network of family planning held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) A one-day workshop was organized at a local hotel to promote the Network of Family Planning Champions in collaboration with the Department of Health, the Challenge Initiative(TCI) Green Star Social Marketing, IRMNCH and Nutrition Programme.

The workshop objective was to prepare media representatives, religious leaders and social media influencers as family planning champions.

City Manager (TCI) Syeda Farah Amin, Noman Hafeez, Deputy Chief, Miss Alia Habib,Manager Gender and Youth (TCI)Khabib Kayani also participated in the training workshop.

Divisional Director Social Welfare Shahid Rana, Deputy Director Information Department Madam Tabinda Saleem, Dr Ansar Ishaq, CEO Health Dr Ijaz Ahmed, DCIR MNCH Dr Naveed Akhtar Malik and Deputy Editor Shakeela Jalil participated as special guests.

Certificates and Shields of Honour were given to encourage the participants. At the same time, suggestions were given by the media representatives regarding the promotion of family planning and questions regarding the TCI program were also asked.

Related Topics

Social Media Hotel Farah Same Family Media

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against India today

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..

7 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock ho ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

14 hours ago
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, ..

Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..

23 hours ago
 ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial req ..

ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson

23 hours ago
 Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

23 hours ago
 Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

23 hours ago
 Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

23 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan