Workshop To Promote Network Of Family Planning Held
Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2024 | 10:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) A one-day workshop was organized at a local hotel to promote the Network of Family Planning Champions in collaboration with the Department of Health, the Challenge Initiative(TCI) Green Star Social Marketing, IRMNCH and Nutrition Programme.
The workshop objective was to prepare media representatives, religious leaders and social media influencers as family planning champions.
City Manager (TCI) Syeda Farah Amin, Noman Hafeez, Deputy Chief, Miss Alia Habib,Manager Gender and Youth (TCI)Khabib Kayani also participated in the training workshop.
Divisional Director Social Welfare Shahid Rana, Deputy Director Information Department Madam Tabinda Saleem, Dr Ansar Ishaq, CEO Health Dr Ijaz Ahmed, DCIR MNCH Dr Naveed Akhtar Malik and Deputy Editor Shakeela Jalil participated as special guests.
Certificates and Shields of Honour were given to encourage the participants. At the same time, suggestions were given by the media representatives regarding the promotion of family planning and questions regarding the TCI program were also asked.
