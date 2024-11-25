Open Menu

Workshops Held On Best Practices In Online Education

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2024 | 07:28 PM

The Higher Education System Strengthening Activity (HESSA), in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), organized two training workshops on Sunday at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The Higher Education System Strengthening Activity (HESSA), in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), organized two training workshops on Sunday at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) Islamabad.

The workshops, aimed at enhancing the state of online education, featured presentations and interactive sessions led by distinguished experts including Dr. Deborah Keyek-Franssen, Dr. Chanté Wilson and Dr. Abaidullah Anwar.

The sessions were a significant step towards advancing online education readiness and internationalization, with participants engaging in discussions on a comprehensive playbook, readiness index, and next steps for the sector.

Advisor HEC Awais Ahmed presented souvenirs to the esteemed trainers as a token of appreciation.

