World 5G Convention kicks off in Zhengzhou

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The 2023 World 5G Convention, with the theme of "5G+, by all for all," kicked off in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province.

Scientists, entrepreneurs, and heads of international organizations from the 5G field gathered in central China to conduct dialogue and help 5G industry cooperation and resource integration.

The World 5G Convention started in 2019 and has been held in China for four consecutive sessions,Ecns reported.

This year's conference was held in Henan for the first time, with a main forum and 12 sub-forums.

Various activities will showcase advanced technologies and application achievements in the field of 5G and build bridges for international exchanges, cooperation, and collaborative innovation of the industrial chain.