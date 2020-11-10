UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Acknowledges Imran's Smart Lockdown To Contain COVID-19 In Pakistan: Dr Gill

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 12:20 AM

World acknowledges Imran's smart lockdown to contain COVID-19 in Pakistan: Dr Gill

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday said the world had acknowledged Prime Minister Imran Khan's timely decision for proper handling of COVID-19 in Pakistan.

The graph of prime minister's popularity among the masses was moving upward after announcing the policy of smart lockdown, while Donald Trump's graph went down during the recent election campaign due to poor policies in handling the pandemic in the United States, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Imran's efforts as a political leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), could not be compared with Donald Trump because he had made strenuous political struggle for making Pakistan a welfare and prosperous state.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had opened a number of Langar Khana (food points), for poor segment of the society, he added.

He urged the opponents to avoid comparison of a cricket legend who won the world cup for the country.

He added that we should avoid comparing the current leader of ruling party with outgoing President Trump without evidence and knowledge.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Cricket Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Poor Trump United States Cuban Peso TV

Recent Stories

No accidents reported in Dubai during the Unstable ..

20 minutes ago

SGMB to offer training to government professionals

20 minutes ago

Dubai Culture holds public webinar to discuss futu ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President of Guine ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways, UAE Football Association announce ..

1 hour ago

Palestine Willing to Pick Up Peace Talks Once Trum ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.