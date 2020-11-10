ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday said the world had acknowledged Prime Minister Imran Khan's timely decision for proper handling of COVID-19 in Pakistan.

The graph of prime minister's popularity among the masses was moving upward after announcing the policy of smart lockdown, while Donald Trump's graph went down during the recent election campaign due to poor policies in handling the pandemic in the United States, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Imran's efforts as a political leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), could not be compared with Donald Trump because he had made strenuous political struggle for making Pakistan a welfare and prosperous state.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had opened a number of Langar Khana (food points), for poor segment of the society, he added.

He urged the opponents to avoid comparison of a cricket legend who won the world cup for the country.

He added that we should avoid comparing the current leader of ruling party with outgoing President Trump without evidence and knowledge.