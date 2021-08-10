World acknowledges Pak efforts for Afghan peace: Munir Akram

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to United Nations, Munir Akram on Monday said that world had acknowledged peace efforts of Pakistan for Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Permanent Representative to United Nations, Munir Akram on Monday said that world had acknowledged peace efforts of Pakistan for Afghanistan.

Pakistan would continue to play its role for Afghanistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He suggested that political solution was the only way to resolve issues in Afghanistan. He further stated that Pakistan had apprised the world community about its stance on Afghanistan.