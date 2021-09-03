World acknowledges Pak efforts for peace in Afghanistan: Usman Dar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Thursday said that world powers are acknowledging Pakistan's effort for peace in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has played a significant role in evacuating the people from Afghan region in recent days, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The foreign ministers of different countries are visiting Pakistan and lauded the role of Pakistan for peace in Afghanistan, he stated.

Commenting on removing Pakistan's name from a list provided by British regarding traveling instruction, he said, we have shared the information about corona cases and the government's efforts for vaccinating people with UK.

He hoped that UK would remove the name of Pakistan from that list. Replying to a question about policies of Imran Khan, the SAPM said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government's policies are being appreciated around the world.

He said the incumbent government would never compromise on national interest.

To a question about Nawaz Sharif, he said the PTI government had demanded the British authorities for return of Ex Prime Minister.

Expressing dismay over the policies of PML-N, he said the previous government of Nawaz Sharif could not appoint the foreign minister during ruling the regime. The PML-N, he said was most inefficient government in Pakistan.