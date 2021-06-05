UrduPoint.com
World Acknowledges Pakistan's Efforts About Climate Change: Governor

Sumaira FH 31 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 11:50 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman on Saturday said the world countries had acknowledged Pakistan's sincere efforts to cope with the climate change challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman on Saturday said the world countries had acknowledged Pakistan's sincere efforts to cope with the climate change challenges.

Talking to ptv, he emphasized the importance of evaluation of economic factors of the 10 billion Tree Tsunami Programme.

It was essential to plant olive trees that would generate economic revenue, he added.

He said the government through its campaign had planted 70 million olive plants, adding the initiative would help the country in reducing unemployment.

The governor said, the government had brought revolution by planting olive trees which would boost the economic sector. He underlined the need to focus on planting dry fruits trees across the country.

