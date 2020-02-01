World acknowledging Pakistan as a great country, Italian delegation told

International community is acknowledging Pakistan as a great country with bright future and a grim picture being portrayed by some elements has nothing to do with the reality

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ):International community is acknowledging Pakistan as a great country with bright future and a grim picture being portrayed by some elements has nothing to do with the reality.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar stated this while talking to an Italian delegation comprising Director Centro for International Studies Gabriele Lacovino and Senior Analyst Fancesca Manenti here at Lahore Chamber on Saturday. LCCI Executive Committee Member Aasia Saail Khan was also present.

Ali Hussam Asghar said that it was a great country with immense economic potential and Pakistani nation was peace loving. "Pakistan is ready to accommodate multinational companies and international investors while ensuring promising and unmatched business facilitations to them," he added.

LCCI Senior Vice President said that Pakistan had jumped up 28 places on the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Index to reach 108th place and secured a place among the top 10 countries with most improved business climate. "It is an ample proof that Pakistan is on the right track. Lahore Chamber aims to bring EODB rating of Pakistan in top 50 countries in next few years," he vowed.

He said that Italy had been very supportive to Pakistan within EU (European Union) with special reference to trade-related issues.

Italy was Pakistan's third biggest market in Europe and bilateral trade was likely to touch new heights in near future therefore Pakistan attached highest importance to its relations with Italy in various fields.

The Italian investors can invest in agro-based industries, construction, mining, textiles and tourism sectors, where Pakistan could contribute and find complimentary areas in design and fashion. Other sectors included IT and telecommunication, he maintained.

Ali Hussam Asghar said that Italian businessmen could also take advantage from investment-friendly climate of Pakistan that offered best return on the foreign investment with economic policies providing for legal protection to foreign investment.Despite ups and down and other problems, he mentioned, not a single foreign investor had suffered in Pakistan.

"It is high time for Italians to make investments in Pakistan that is fast becoming hub of economic activity in the region," he said and asserted that there was vast scope in dairy sector of Pakistan and Italy had great expertise in it and hence both the countries could make huge profits.

Ali Hussam said that all the projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) not only promising healthy economic growth rate but also ensuring bright future of country, and Italian business community could take advantage of these developments.