Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said the world was acknowledging the remarkable resilience shown by Pakistan's economy against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said the world was acknowledging the remarkable resilience shown by Pakistan's economy against coronavirus.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said Pakistan was being showcased as a model for the world and had received recognition from President World Economic Forum B�rge Brende.

The address of Prime Minister Imran Khan at the World Economic Forum was manifestation of our successful strategic priorities, he added.