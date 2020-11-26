UrduPoint.com
World Acknowledging Pakistan Economy's Resilience Against Coronavirus: Shibli Faraz

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 03:43 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said the world was acknowledging the remarkable resilience shown by Pakistan's economy against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said the world was acknowledging the remarkable resilience shown by Pakistan's economy against coronavirus.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said Pakistan was being showcased as a model for the world and had received recognition from President World Economic Forum B�rge Brende.

The address of Prime Minister Imran Khan at the World Economic Forum was manifestation of our successful strategic priorities, he added.

