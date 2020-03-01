UrduPoint.com
World Acknowledging Pakistan's Efforts For Peace: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 09:20 PM

World acknowledging Pakistan's efforts for peace: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad on Sunday termed peace agreement between United States and Taliban as victory of peace across the world.

In a message issued here, he said, "World is acknowledging the efforts of Pakistan for the promotion of peace.

" He said that the agreement would bring peace and prosperity in theregion. Minister said that Modi's violent policies needed to be stopped.

