LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad on Sunday termed peace agreement between United States and Taliban as victory of peace across the world.

In a message issued here, he said, "World is acknowledging the efforts of Pakistan for the promotion of peace.

" He said that the agreement would bring peace and prosperity in theregion. Minister said that Modi's violent policies needed to be stopped.