ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affair's Chairman Mushahid Hussain Sayed on Thursday said that International community and world powers are acknowledging Pakistan's role for peace and prosperity in Afghanistan.

Participation of United States, Russia, China and Afghan leader in Troika Plus meeting held here in Islamabad, has proved the significance of Pakistan for this region, he said while talking to a private television channel. Representative of United States and Afghan Taliban leader had held interaction in the Federal capital, he said adding that credit went to Pakistan for playing part as a bridge.

Replying to a question, he said the Western world and the regional countries wanted assurance from Afghan Taliban leader for not allowing anyone to use its land for subversive activity.

In the past, he said the Indian agency "RAW" had used the Afghan territory for spreading terrorism in Pakistan. Pakistan, he said had always made efforts for peace, progress and prosperity of the Afghan region.

Peace in Afghanistan is equally important for regional countries and Pakistan, he stated.