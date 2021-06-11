World acknowledging peace efforts of Pakistan on diplomatic front: Governor Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday said that the world was acknowledging and appreciating peace efforts of Pakistan on diplomatic front.

He said road to world peace goes through peaceful resolution of Palestine and Kashmir disputes.

While talking to media representatives here at Punjab House, he said during his recent visit to the United States, he met with several US officials, Senators and Congress leaders, said a press release.

He also met with the US officials and apprised them about Pakistan's role in the Afghan peace process under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan along with Pakistan's initiatives to combat the climate crisis and Pakistan's handling of the Coronavirus, adding that he is glad that the United States was finally acknowledging Pakistan's efforts for regional peace and stability.

The Governor Punjab said that he had a successful meeting with US Senator Chris Van Hallen who has tabled the economic package bill for Pakistan. He expressed the hope that Senator Hallen will be able to pass the bill along with other senators.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that India has always been involved in negative propaganda about Pakistan in the world but ever since Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power, Pakistan has emerged successful on the diplomatic front.

Pakistan's narrative was now being heard in the world and our efforts for regional peace, especially for the Afghan peace process, is being applauded by the world, he added.

He said that after the recent escalation of tension between Israel and Palestine, the international community must stop turning a blind eye to Israel's war crimes and immediately act to halt the genocide of innocent Palestinians.

The Governor Punjab said the inhumane and illegal 676 days long curfew in Kashmir was also a gross violation of international law so the United States, as well as the peaceful nations, must play a role in resolving Kashmir and Palestine conflicts.

Replying to a question, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Pakistani and Indian Sikh communities in the United States are on the same page and the Sikh community always stands by Pakistan's stance on issues like Kashmir.

"I have urged overseas Pakistanis to participate in United States politics," he said. He further added that he was pleased to see that after he became the first Muslim Member of Parliament in the UK, this number was now in the dozens. He said the Sikh community was grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for opening the Kartarpur corridor and provision of facilities to Sikh pilgrims in Pakistan.

The Governor said that Memorandum of Understanding had been signed between the University of California and the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad. Both universities will collaborate in agricultural research to enhance productivity and the sister states status of Punjab and California will unleash new era of development in Punjab, he added.

He said Punjab and California have been declared sister states and historic agreement between Agriculture University Faislabad and California University has been signed.

Speaking about Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority (PAPA), he said "We will ensure absolute transparency in Punjab Aab e Pak Authority and will provide clean drinking water to every citizen, adding that work on PAPA projects worth more than 4 billion Rupees has been started.

He said that the Authority was facing tremendous problems, but Punjab bureaucracy and Punjab Aab e Pak Authority have come on same page. "We will install clean drinking water plants irrespective of political affiliations," he added.