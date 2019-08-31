UrduPoint.com
World Acting As Silent Spectator On Kashmir: Sardar Usman Buzdar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 09:25 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday said the Indian government was violating international laws in the occupied Kashmir while the international community was acting as a silent spectator

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday said the Indian government was violating international laws in the occupied Kashmir while the international community was acting as a silent spectator.

The Narendra Modi government had deprived Kashmiris of their basic needs of life for the last many weeks as its state terrorism had crossed all limits, with continuous curfew and lockdown of the held valley adding to the sufferings of its people, he said in a press statement.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said the Indian government show know that its agenda of committing genocide of the Muslims in held Kashmir would prove to be devastating for the whole region.

India could not suppress the freedom movement of Kashmiris, he added.

The chief minister also thanked the people for their great participation in the Kashmir Solidarity Hour on Friday.

He said on the appeal of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the people of every city and town of the country raised their voice against Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir. The nation had given a clear message to the world by expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris people that Kashmir could not be separated from Pakistan, he added.

