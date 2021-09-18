UrduPoint.com

World Admires Pakistan's Sacrifice For Peace In Afghanistan: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Friday said, the whole world acknowledged Pakistan's effort for peace in Afghanistan

The foreign ministers of many countries had been visiting Pakistan in recent days, for paying special gratitude to the Prime Minister Imran Khan, on evacuating their people from Afghanistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Pakistan's image improved due to policies of PTI's government, he stated.

He said anti-Pakistan forces including India had always been active to malign our country's name.

Commenting on New Zealand team's decision to cancel series with Pakistan, he said London and New Zealand had faced terrorist activities during games but the sports team didn't stop playing there.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to see Pakistani grounds with full of sports activity.

He said Pakistan is a cricket loving nation and no one could dare to destroy the rising image of Pakistan any where in the world.

Replying to a question about Opposition's role, Farrukh Habib said that political parties should avoid playing politics over games.

He made it clear that New Zealand team arrived in Pakistan after security clearance.

Criticizing the politics of Sharif family, he said the leaders of PML-N, have destroyed the soft image of the country when they applied asylum in London.

He said the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, had looted national money and made assets abroad.

In the contrary, he said PTI leader Imran Khan, who had no assets abroad, is determined to elevate the image of green passport throughout the world.

