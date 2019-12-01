UrduPoint.com
World AIDS Day Observed

World AIDS Day observed

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st December, 2019) World AIDS Day was being observed on Sunday to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS and express solidarity with people living with the pandemic.The day was an opportunity for public and private partners to spread awareness about the status of the pandemic and encourage progress in HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment and care around the world.

This year theme of World AIDS DAY is Communities make the difference.In his message pertaining to the day, the UN Secretary General António Guterres said we need to harness the role of community-led organizations that advocate for their peers, deliver HIV services, defend human rights and provide support.

