UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World AIDS Day Observed Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 02:30 PM

World AIDS Day observed today

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :World AIDS Day was observed on Sunday to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS and express solidarity with people living with the pandemic.

The day is an opportunity for public and private partners to spread awareness about the status of the pandemic and encourage progress in HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment and care around the world.

This year theme of World AIDS DAY is `Communities Make the Difference'. In his message pertaining to the day, the United Nations Secretary General António Guterres said they need to harness the role of community-led organizations that advocate for their peers, deliver HIV services, defend human rights and provide support.

Related Topics

World United Nations AIDS Progress Sunday

Recent Stories

&#039;UAEâ€™s tremendous progress has been made po ..

2 hours ago

Spirit of the Union that runs through us, have ren ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Education will remain a priority and our pat ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 1, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Wapda issues current status of Punjab rivers, barr ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.