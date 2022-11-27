UrduPoint.com

World AIDS Day To Be Observed On Dec 1

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2022 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :World AIDS Day will be observed on Thursday (December 1) across the globe including Pakistan to show support for those living with the disease and to remember those who have lost their lives.

The 2022 theme is "Putting Ourselves to the Test: Achieving Equity to End HIV", said a report aired by a private news channel.

Since 1998, organizations and individuals across the globe bring attention to the HIV epidemic and endeavor to increase HIV awareness and knowledge.

HIV continues to be a major global public health concern, having affected more than a million people worldwide.

World AIDS Day is an opportunity for public and private partners to spread awareness about the status of the plague and support progress in HIV/AIDS preclusion, treatment and care across the globe.

Several activities would be arranged by various public and private organizations to mark the day, including awareness walks, seminars and discussions to educate people about the disease.

The purpose of these events will raise awareness amongst young people about HIV/AIDS as well as promote tolerance, and acceptance for people living with the disease.

The Government of Pakistan has been maintaining a sustained response to the HIV epidemic since the late-1980s to the early 1990s through national and provincial AIDS control programmes, with support from United Nations (UN) agencies such as WHO, UNAIDS, UNICEF, UNESCO and UNFPA, as well as bilateral and multilateral donors, and a large number of nongovernmental and community service organizations.

Experts on HIV/AIDS while talking to a private news channel stressed that there was a dire need to encourage all Pakistanis to play a proactive role in preventing this disease.

They urged the civil society, academia and media to play an effective role in educating the people on how to prevent the disease.

