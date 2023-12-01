World AIDS Day: walks, seminars, discussions held in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Like in other parts of the world and Pakistan, the World AIDS Day was also marked in Sargodha, here on Friday to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS and demonstrate international solidarity in the face of the fatal disease. Several activities were planned by various public and private organisations to mark the day including walks, seminars and discussions to educate people about the infectious disease.

Dr. Nasar Ranjha said that key populations were groups, who were at heightened risk of HIV, irrespective of epidemic type or local context. Key populations often have legal and social issues, related to their behaviours that increase vulnerability to HIV and reduce access to testing and treatment programmes.

Dr. Abdul Rehman from Sillanwali THQ Hospital, said there was no cure for HIV infection; however, effective antiretroviral (ARV) drugs could control the virus and help prevent transmission so that people with HIV, and those at substantial risk, could spend long and productive lives. He said the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) targets the immune system and weakens people's defence systems against infections and some types of cancer.

He said as the virus destroys and impairs the function of immune cells, infected individuals gradually become immunodeficient. He added that immune function was typically measured by CD4 cell count. The expert said that immunodeficiency results in increased susceptibility to a wide range of infections, cancers and other diseases that people with healthy immune systems can fight off.

Dr. Waqas Naeem said that the most advanced stage of HIV infection is Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS), which could take from two to 15 years to develop depending on the individual. AIDS is defined by the development of certain cancers, infections, or other severe clinical manifestations, he added.

He said that the symptoms of HIV vary depending on the stage of infection. Though people living with HIV tend to be most infectious in the first few months, many are unaware of their status until later stages, he added.