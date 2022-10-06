World Animal Day celebrated in Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Like around the country, the Animal Day was observed on Thursday in Sukkur with aimed at launching a movement for making the world a better place for animals.

In this connection, talking to Media, Manager, Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), Hamid Magsi, stressed the need for working for the better welfare of all animals, including horses, donkeys and mules.

He said the aim of the day was to raise awareness among the people. This celebration starts from the premise that we are stronger as a group to fix animal issues, he added.

He told that in 2025 mankind witness the loss of two-thirds of the entire animal population unless action was taken to reform food and energy systems and meet global commitments on addressing climate change, protecting biodiversity and supporting sustainable development.

All these things make World Animal Day even more important, he added.