UrduPoint.com

World Animal Day Celebrated In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2022 | 09:22 PM

World Animal Day celebrated in Sukkur

Like around the country, the Animal Day was observed on Thursday in Sukkur with aimed at launching a movement for making the world a better place for animals

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Like around the country, the Animal Day was observed on Thursday in Sukkur with aimed at launching a movement for making the world a better place for animals.

In this connection, talking to Media, Manager, Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), Hamid Magsi, stressed the need for working for the better welfare of all animals, including horses, donkeys and mules.

He said the aim of the day was to raise awareness among the people. This celebration starts from the premise that we are stronger as a group to fix animal issues, he added.

He told that in 2025 mankind witness the loss of two-thirds of the entire animal population unless action was taken to reform food and energy systems and meet global commitments on addressing climate change, protecting biodiversity and supporting sustainable development.

All these things make World Animal Day even more important, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh World Sukkur Media All From

Recent Stories

Italian Leukemia Patient Receives Bone Marrow From ..

Italian Leukemia Patient Receives Bone Marrow From Russian Donor - Reports

27 minutes ago
 Police arrest two thieves; recover stolen gold orn ..

Police arrest two thieves; recover stolen gold ornaments, cash

28 minutes ago
 LG minister to review relief activities in flood-h ..

LG minister to review relief activities in flood-hit areas

28 minutes ago
 US Fast-Tracking Hundreds of Millions of Dollars i ..

US Fast-Tracking Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in Private Arms Sales to Kiev - ..

28 minutes ago
 President urges legislators to pursue broad econom ..

President urges legislators to pursue broad economic, social agenda to change pe ..

28 minutes ago
 Tahir Mehmood Qureshi takes charge as an additiona ..

Tahir Mehmood Qureshi takes charge as an additional IGP Police of AJK

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.