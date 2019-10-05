World Animal Day observed at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore observed the World Animal Day at its City Campus on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore observed the World Animal Day at its City Campus on Friday.

A walk and a seminar were organized to mark the day to create awareness among the people about protection and conservation of animals, humane handling of animals in feeding, treatment and also avoid misuse through animals fights for entertainment purposes.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha led the walk while Pro-Vice Chancellor Masood Rabbani, UVAS Senior Tutor Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and a number of students and faculty members participated. The walk started from the VC office and took the round of the campus and culminated in front of the main lawn.