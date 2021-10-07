World Animal Day observed in Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) on Thursday organized a ceremony to observe Animal in Sukkur with aimed at launching a movement for making the world a better place for animals.

Speaking on the occasion, District Manager SRSO Sukkur, Ms Nasreen Nonari stressed for the welfare of animals, including horses, donkeys, and mules.

She said that the main goal of the event was to raise awareness among the people.

Speakers told that by 2025 mankind may witness the loss of two-thirds of the entire animal population unless action is taken to reform food and energy systems and meet global commitments on addressing climate change, protecting biodiversity and supporting sustainable development.